Weights from San Antonio Floyd Schofield 134.5 vs. Haskell Rhodes 134.5

Jo Jo Diaz Jr. 141.5 vs. Jerry Perez 138

Marlen Esparza 111.5 vs. Gabriela Alaniz 110.6

Eric Tudor 154.5 vs. Reggie Harris Jr. 162.5

Tristan Kalkreuth 199 vs. Joe Jones 200.5

Darius Fulghum 176.5 vs. Jeremiah Curtright 178.5 Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

