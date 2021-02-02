The March 20 welterweight showdown between rising knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) and former world champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-1-3, 19 KOs) will take place at the 14,000-seat Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“It’s rare that two fighters get to square off in front of their hometown fans, but with Dickies Arena just down the road from where both Vergil and ‘Mo’ were born, this venue is exactly the right place for this fight,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “With a likely world championship opportunity at stake in front of friends and family, this is a guaranteed action fight to see either in person or on the DAZN app.”

Tickets for Ortiz Jr. vs. Hooker will go on sale this Friday.