The March 20 welterweight showdown between rising knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) and former world champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-1-3, 19 KOs) will take place at the 14,000-seat Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
“It’s rare that two fighters get to square off in front of their hometown fans, but with Dickies Arena just down the road from where both Vergil and ‘Mo’ were born, this venue is exactly the right place for this fight,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “With a likely world championship opportunity at stake in front of friends and family, this is a guaranteed action fight to see either in person or on the DAZN app.”
Tickets for Ortiz Jr. vs. Hooker will go on sale this Friday.
Gonna go with Ortiz by KO but Hooker will give a hell of a fight first.
Easy fight pick here with an Ortiz TKO or KO victory by the 7th round.
Full credit to Hooker for taking this fight but it is an absolute must-win for him. If he does lose, particularly if by knockout, he runs the risk of becoming an opponent type just a couple of fights removed from a unification fight.
For sure won’t last long or gonna be boring. Jaron Ennis is slated to fight Sergey Lipinets in May. If both guys keep winning and remain at welterweight, a fight between them could be epic.
Not gonna count out Hooker by no means, The man has punch and can slug it out. Should be electrifying for as long as it lasts. Right now I’m giving the edge to Hooker…
This is guaranteed fireworks