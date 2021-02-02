By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA junior middleweight champion Austin Trout (32-5-1, 18 KOs), who will clash with Juan Armando García on Saturday in Chihuahua, Mexico, talks to Peter Maniatis about his epic fights with Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, Jermall and Jermall Charlo, Erislandy Lara, Daniel Dawson, and Frank LaPorto.

Miguel Cotto

It’s one of those feelings I am trying to recapture – I haven’t felt so on top of the world since that night (defeating Miguel Cotto). It was definitely a pivotal moment in my life.

Austin Trout won on points over Miguel Cotto on Dec 1, 2012 for the WBA junior middleweight title by scores of 119-109, 117-111,117-111.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

It was almost the perfect night. We had a huge crowd – a great fight. Unfortunately, the decision didn’t go my way or the way I thought it should had. It was definitely ‘an event.’ Like the Cotto fight, I am trying to recapture that type of glory.

Daniel Dawson and Frank LaPorto

Two tough mates. Frank, he was all heart and Daniel had one of the hardest right hands I ever felt. Australia has definitely got my respect. It has always been a dream to get to Australia. Looking at the boxing scene there to see who I can fight to make it over there. Jeff Horn – he might need a fight. The Kostya Tszyu kid – he might need a fight. That would be great (to fight Tim Tszyu). I would like to do something like that. Let’s see if the payment is right. You got to get paid for that.

The Charlo Brothers

They’re good fighters – very strong. Very big for junior middleweight. It was definitely an honor to fight both fighters but to take both fighters the distance. If you are looking at all the fights before and after me they were just knocking everybody out. But not me. I took them into deep water. I love rematches to everyone I lost to but I understand I got to work myself back to it. So I start back on February 6 my comeback fight and try and work my way back to title contention.

Juan Armando Garcia (his opponent on Saturday)

“I know he carries the tough Mexican blood. We know going into the fight – fighting a Mexican in Mexico is never easy or a walk in the park. That is why we’re training extremely hard. We know he likes to fight and sit in there and bang it out. It will be one of those situations when I’m going to fight harder or fight smarter. I will be disciplined enough to fight smarter.”

Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn

“I would absolutely love to come to Australia and fight Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn. I would rather start with Jeff Horn and build up for the Tim Tszyu fight. Get two Australian champs and make it as big as possible.”

Meeting Roberto Duran

“I was in Panama fighting for the number three spot in the WBA and I was fighting a guy from Panama and I got to meet the great Roberto Duran. He is a hero of mine and a hero of my coach. We were crazy to shake his hand and say hello. He says hello and shakes our hand then turns to our opponent and tells him in Spanish, ‘This American has a bunch of bitch in him. It should be easy.’ I went on to beat the guy. There’s no bitch in THIS guy, Roberto.”

Best Opponent

“Honestly, the best guy I ever fought was Erislandy Lara. Every loss I’ve had – no one has dominated me. It’s always been a close fight or a close decision except for the Jarret Hurd fight which was close until I couldn’t go anymore. Against Lara – I didn’t want a fight to be over so bad. There was nothing I could do to change anything because he had answers for everything I had. The best opponent is Erislandy Lara.

“Tough wise – physically – probably Hurd. Literally no skills just all physical abilities. He was able to break me down.”