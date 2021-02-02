By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) is confident of upsetting the unbeaten WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) when they clash on March 31. “Tszyu didn’t choose me, I chose him! I told my team get me this fight and they delivered,” Hogan told Irish-Boxing.com. “I expected every bit of it. It’s always a big hype train around the Aussies.
“The boxing purest know how good of a fight this is, appreciate it and know the problems I will cause for Tim’s style but the casual fan will be in for a surprise. All they have to do is look at my previous fights and they’ll see the caliber I have been mixing it with.”
Hogan in 2!(joking)
This is the type of fight Tim needs, stepping up for once and fighting some1 with a heartbeat at his weight division not the smaller guy.
If he wins then Trout awaits then a title shot?.
Tim Tszyu is not getting a title shot for at least another year and a half so this fight makes sense.
After this he really should look at fighting an Afro American that wont take his crap and deliver a good fight aka Zab Judah?.
Hogan’s a good boxer but a bit pillow fisted. He should have decisioned Munguia. An interesting test for Tszyu, if he blows Hogan away, he may just be the goods. Hogan may make him look average if Tszyu’s not as good as we hope