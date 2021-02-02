By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) is confident of upsetting the unbeaten WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) when they clash on March 31. “Tszyu didn’t choose me, I chose him! I told my team get me this fight and they delivered,” Hogan told Irish-Boxing.com. “I expected every bit of it. It’s always a big hype train around the Aussies.

“The boxing purest know how good of a fight this is, appreciate it and know the problems I will cause for Tim’s style but the casual fan will be in for a surprise. All they have to do is look at my previous fights and they’ll see the caliber I have been mixing it with.”