On Monday as part of the International Forum on Physical Education and Sports Culture, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was presented with the doctorate Honoris Causa by the D.H.C., Omar Alcantara Barrera in recognition of his work as leader of the WBC, always promoting respect, justice, fair play sports practice and solidarity.

“I am truly thrilled,” said Sulaiman. “It is difficult to describe how I feel right now. Sport is in the blood of the Sulaimans. Through sports we have been able to serve others. Every boxer has an inspirational story. All boxers teach us that there are no unreachable summits. Through boxing, we have been able to help those stories in some way.

“Today is a very important day in my life. I am very honored to receive this distinction, which I accept with great pride on behalf of all boxers in the world.”

Francisco Javier González, one of the most important sports communicators in Mexico, was part of the panel and dedicated emotional words to Don José Sulaimán, remembering his smile and his eternal willingness to help. Don Francisco commented that he sees so many of those qualities in the now WBC leader, Mauricio Sulaimán. He congratulated him for this distinction and exhorted him to continue working with the same love, dedication, intelligence and commitment that he always puts into his work.

The World Knowledge Summit also distinguished the World Boxing Council as the best sanctioning body in the world with a beautiful golden imperial eagle.

Mauricio Sulaimán poignantly remembered his father Don José Sulaimán, and stressed that the WBC continues to be guided by the same principles of justice, honor, responsibility, loyalty, solidarity and empathy, outlined by the WBC President For Life. He recalled his father`s unwavering vocation to always serve others and all the way he had to travel to become President of the World Boxing Council, where from his first moment as a leader he focused on dignifying the sport and ensuring the safety of our heroes of the ring.

To close, Mauricio Sulaimán entertained the entire panel by talking about boxing. He recalled some stories about Muhammad Ali, Don King, Salvador Sánchez, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Julio César Chávez, Daniel Zaragoza and about their legacy in the ring. He also talked about what these iconic characters taught us outside the ring.