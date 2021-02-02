Newly crowned WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan met with Hall of Fame promoter Don King today. “I’m the only champion in America now,” proclaimed Bryan. “I’m a force to be reckoned with. I’m back in the gym in Pompano Beach. I’m ready for Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. Bring them on.”
Of course, before anything else, Bryan has a mandatory date with WBA champion in recess Manual Charr, which must take place within 120 days.
I’ve seen it all. This guy is actually claiming to be world champion. Unbelievable
Blame the WBA. You cant blame a guy for calling himself champion when the WBA has made him heavyweight champion. He didnt say he was the best Hvy in the world.
If he’s willing to challenge himself and fight the best that’s what the sport needs.
There are enough champions to go around for just about everybody.
Yea right 1 fight u think u Champion
This is like some crazy world we live in. Bryan who NO ONE knows claims to be ready for a Tyson Fury and or Anthony Joshua? First SUPPOSEDLY he’s gonna fight Mahmoud Charr. But don’t be surprised when Don King makes Bryan fight the number one or number 2 WBA contender BOGDAN DINU, who is mysteriously ranked number 2 behind Usyk. Weird thing is that Dinu was knocked out back to back by Pulev and Miller then wins two fights against unknowns with a combined win of 39-20 losses. This is a perfect example of why MMA/UFC/Combat Sports has taken over boxing. smh
Bryan and Wilder would be more justified. The WBA must be coming up with desperate “stimulus” title shots to get the sport up-and-going for either a comical-side show or due to the COVID-19 consequences. Either way you slice it, nothing surprises me anymore with boxing. Such a shame the politics and sham title-shots nowadays make some of the sport labeled as a joke.
By the way, if you check out Trevor Bryan’s record and add the total wins and losses of his opponents, you get a combined record of 168 wins with 230 losses. Talk about being carried…
Just trying to get his name out there , can’t really blame him. He surely knows he isn’t in the mix just by beating Steverne and not exactly blowing him out either
Let’s call him “Regular Trevor” kinda like a regular Joe cause he’s just a WBA “Regular Champion” He’s not so “Super” quiet yet, and he won’t ever be. But god for him he won a “PPV” fight haha. I wonder if they sold 5 or 10 thousand subscriptions
This guy is so funny he should have his own TV show!
now the last step is for late night infomercials to sell gov. body belts. The actors can hold their belt up high and proclaim “I’m the only champion in my household” or something like what Trev said. You don’t even have to fight once every year and a half for a title belt. Just order right now for the special offer. Wait, there’s more. Order in the next hour and the gov body will slash the price in half! Plus free shipping!
My schedule won’t allow for a tv show but hope the below infomercial will suffice. ok i have said enough. As Don will say “All Hail King Trevor”
Ready for what Trevor? The only winnable fight available for him is Bogdan Dinu, who inexplicably is number two in the rankings, the rest for sure flatten him with easy.
Of course, winning that worthless belt give the rights to dream about a big payday, but the problem is that nobody in the right state of mind wants to see him against Joshua or Fury.
Keep dreaming Trevor
To make a nice debut of his recent title acquisition, I would suggest Trevor Bryan to take an easy fight for the beginning of his long reign, here are some names: Arslanbek Makhmudov, Joe Joyce, Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz.