Newly crowned WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan met with Hall of Fame promoter Don King today. “I’m the only champion in America now,” proclaimed Bryan. “I’m a force to be reckoned with. I’m back in the gym in Pompano Beach. I’m ready for Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. Bring them on.”

Of course, before anything else, Bryan has a mandatory date with WBA champion in recess Manual Charr, which must take place within 120 days.