The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today that due to the many unknowns of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic between now and June and the remaining months of year, the 2021 Induction Weekend will be postponed until next year.

Next year’s celebration is scheduled for June 9-12, 2022 and will be themed a Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy. The event will honor the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 when an international event the scale of the Induction Weekend can be done safely and without restriction in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

“Following last year’s Induction Weekend cancellation, the Hall of Fame recognizes the importance of pausing another round of induction celebrations,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “However, the word trilogy is synonymous with boxing and if there is one sport and one location that could have the perfect setting for an Induction Trilogy, it is the sport of boxing and the place is Canastota.”

“It is so important to honor inductees with all the bells and whistles that the Hall of Fame Weekend is known for, including the intermingling between celebrities and boxing fans, and provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve,” continued Brophy.

The annual voting procedure takes place in the fall of each year and the Class of 2022 will be voted on and announced later this year.

The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin and Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

The Class of 2021 includes boxers Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Andre Ward, Laila Ali, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, Jackie Tonawanda and Davey Moore; cut man Freddie Brown, physician Dr. Margaret Goodman, trainer / manager Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball and television executive Jay Larkin.

The official 2022 Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy schedule of events and ticket purchasing information will be released later this year.