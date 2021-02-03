Thompson Boxing Promotions will return on Sunday, February 21 with the first 2021 edition of its 3.2.1. Boxing series with three fights taking place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website and their Facebook and YouTube pages.

Undefeated welterweight Saul Bustos (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will return to the ring against Todd Manuel (18-17, 5 KOs) in an eight-round main event. In the six-round co-feature, middleweight Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (8-0, 4 KO) will face fellow undefeated foe Nathan Weston (6-0-2, 2 KOs). In the opening four-rounder, middleweight Nelson Oliva will be making his pro debut against a TBA.