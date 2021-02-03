Fanmio CEO Fanmio Solomon Engel has finally confirmed that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV exhibition boxing match will not be happening on February 20. “After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” Engel said in the statement to various outlets.

As of this writing, the Fanmio is still selling subscriptions for the original date. Pricing for the webcast goes on sliding scale with the price increasing to $79.99 for the last ten days prior to the fight. By contrast, the recent Tyson-Jones exhibition was $49.99.