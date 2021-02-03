By Gabriel F. Cordero
The 24-year-old light heavyweight star “Bek Bully” Bektemir Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KOs) will meet “big Chief” Morgan Fitch (19-4-1, 8 KOs) on Golden Boy Promotions’ February 13 world title twinbill on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. Melikuziev, who currently holds the WBO Inter-Continental and WBA Continental Americas belts, was slated to face former world champion Sergei Kovalev last Saturday, but that fight was scrapped after Kov failed a drug test.
Fitch gets stopped in his last fight and gets rewarded with a more dangerous opponent. Prayers for Fitch…