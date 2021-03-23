By Hesiquio Balderas

According to Golden Boy Promotions executive Ramiro González, last Saturday’s Ortiz vs. Hooker event was a complete success for Golden Boy. They sold all 5,584 tickets that were put on sale for the event at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“It was an incredible event and it’s a fact that boxing is more alive than ever and that the stars of the future are here to stay and that shows that Golden Boy is a machine in making fighters and big events,” stated González.

“We had a full house under the restrictions and social distancing from Covid-19, and we still had full attendance of 5,584. It was a complete sell-out. $200, $100, $60, and $40 were the prices of the tickets and they all sold.

“It’s the magic hand and the art of knowing the box office from Golden Boy who know how to guide the stars like Ortiz and made it clear that Virgil will be a box office hit like he is a knockout artist.

“With this type of event held by the Hall of Famer and ten-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya, it opens jobs, it gives employment to many people, the arena workers, the people from security, just to name a few. Our company directed by President Eric Gómez and matchmaker Robert Díaz have guaranteed the fans adapting to the pandemic that when we put on shows there will be good matchups. Competitive fights. The fighters earn their paycheck in rough fights, satisfying the public, giving their maximum effort. That is why Golden boy is a factory of champions!”