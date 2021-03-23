WBA lightweight and super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been indicted on 14 counts in Baltimore Circuit Court revolving around a hit-and-run incident on November 5. He is facing up to a year in prison on some of the most serious charges according to the Baltimore Sun.

Davis, driving a $200k Lamborghini, reportedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle, injuring its occupants. Davis and a female companion then allegedly fled the scene in a black Camero that came to pick them up.