March 22, 2021
Boxing News

Tank Davis indicted in hit-and-run incident

WBA lightweight and super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been indicted on 14 counts in Baltimore Circuit Court revolving around a hit-and-run incident on November 5. He is facing up to a year in prison on some of the most serious charges according to the Baltimore Sun.

Davis, driving a $200k Lamborghini, reportedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle, injuring its occupants. Davis and a female companion then allegedly fled the scene in a black Camero that came to pick them up.

Triller names Peter Kahn to oversee boxing operations

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: