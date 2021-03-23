March 23, 2021
Boxing News

Tszyu: I haven’t reached my peak

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #3 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) says he’s shown improvement with each bout he has contested ahead of his bout against Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) on March 31 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW, Australia.

“I’m only 26, I still haven’t reached my peak. I’ve got another 50, 60, 70 percent more to improve on. That’s dangerous for people in my weight division,” Tszyu told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Each fight I’ll be bigger, stronger, better. This camp I can really feel it. You’re going to see another improved Tim Tszyu.”

Tszyu aims to become the WBO mandatory challenger so he could be challenging for the unified championship if WBO champion Brian Castano and WBC, IBF, WBA champion Jermell Charlo clash in a unification bout.

