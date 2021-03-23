By Hesiquio Balderas

Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is the new Golden Boy protegee, both recently signed a multi-year deal that will aim at for big opportunities en route to another world championship bout.

“I’m very pleased with Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gomez and Golden Boy has treated me very well. I’m very happy with the way they act and how they conduct themselves, human beings first before business,” stated Zurdo. “I had many offers but I took the Golden Boy offer because it was the best by far and the fact that they know how to handle the career of so many champions. They know how to build a star from nothing, like Canelo. Golden Boy made him what he is now. Ryan García also and so many champions they’ve made.

“I want to be undisputed world light heavyweight champion. That’s my goal. Not too many Mexican fighters have captured titles at the higher weight classes. We as Mexicans are known for small weight classes like featherweight, bantamweight and now just Julio González and Canelo at light heavy, I want to be unified champion at this category.

“I want to face Canelo. That’s what the people want, and let’s give the people what they want to see. People are demanding that bout and if the people want it, then we can make it happen. In due time it will happen, no doubt.

“Chavez Jr. is also a possibility. Let’s not count Chavez Jr. out. He is a big 175-pounder. We can make that fight happen in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. Imagine Mazatlán where I’m from vs Culiacán where he is from? Both of us from Sinaloa. That will be a huge event and the people want it also, so we are here to please the fans.

“I want to say thank you to all my fans, thank you and follow your dreams. Anything is possible with hard work and discipline. I also want to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gómez, Robert Díaz, Ramiro González and the whole Golden Boy Crew. I know that we will make great things and huge fights together.”