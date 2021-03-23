Heavyweight Dillian Whyte is a 3.5 to 1 favorite to avenge his KO loss to WBC interim champion Alexander Povetkin when they meet on Saturday in the unlikely location of Gibraltar. Promoter Eddie Hearn is billing the contractually obligated rematch as “Rumble on the Rock!”

They won’t actually be fighting on the rock, but at the Europa Point Sports Complex in the town of Gibraltar located at the base of the rock.

Povetkin flew to London yesterday and will be heading to Gibraltar tomorrow. The fight will air on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.