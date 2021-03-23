Heavyweight Dillian Whyte is a 3.5 to 1 favorite to avenge his KO loss to WBC interim champion Alexander Povetkin when they meet on Saturday in the unlikely location of Gibraltar. Promoter Eddie Hearn is billing the contractually obligated rematch as “Rumble on the Rock!”
They won’t actually be fighting on the rock, but at the Europa Point Sports Complex in the town of Gibraltar located at the base of the rock.
Povetkin flew to London yesterday and will be heading to Gibraltar tomorrow. The fight will air on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.
Only reason the odds are so low on Whyte is that anything can happen…again, but most likely wont. Whyte by TKO8.
I really don’t get why the odds are in favor of Whyte.
In the first fight, Povetkin was competitive all the way to the end and the punch that caught him was not “lucky,” it was entirely planned in training and based around Whyte’s vulnerability to it.
The only reason why I could conceive of Whyte being the favorite is because of the question mark of how well Povetkin recovered from COVID-19.
Povetkin in 2! Whyte is getting TKFO again.