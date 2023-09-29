Opetaia, Thompson make weight Jai Opetaia 198.6 vs. Jordan Thompson 198.9

(IBF cruiserweight title) Cheavon Clarke 198.3 vs. Vasil Ducar 199.4

Jimmy Sains 162.3 vs. Bartlomiej Stryczeck 162

Rhiannon Dixon 134.4 vs. Katharina Thanderz 134.2

Ellie Scotney 121.6 vs. Laura Soledad Griffa 120.5

George Liddard 162.6 vs. Peter Kramer 160.5

Ibraheem Sulaimaan 135.8 vs. Joshua Ocampo 133.6

Shannon Ryan 115.1 vs. Xexia Jorneac 113.7

Maiseyrose Courtney 114.2 vs. Martina Bernile 113.1 Venue: OVO Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

Ajagba-Goodall collide Nov 4 in Tahoe Dubois, Rodriguez make weight

