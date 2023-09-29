Jai Opetaia 198.6 vs. Jordan Thompson 198.9
(IBF cruiserweight title)
Cheavon Clarke 198.3 vs. Vasil Ducar 199.4
Jimmy Sains 162.3 vs. Bartlomiej Stryczeck 162
Rhiannon Dixon 134.4 vs. Katharina Thanderz 134.2
Ellie Scotney 121.6 vs. Laura Soledad Griffa 120.5
George Liddard 162.6 vs. Peter Kramer 160.5
Ibraheem Sulaimaan 135.8 vs. Joshua Ocampo 133.6
Shannon Ryan 115.1 vs. Xexia Jorneac 113.7
Maiseyrose Courtney 114.2 vs. Martina Bernile 113.1
Venue: OVO Arena, London
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
One thing is beat breadis and another thing beat big Thompson
Thompson by unanimous decicion and perhaps by late Rounds Tko
I’ve seen Thompson fight a couple of times, I’ll be absolutely shocked if he gives Opetaia any real troubles.
Likewise.
Thomspon should fight Billiam Smith not Opetaia. Thompson has faced tomato cans for his padded record. At least at that height – hard to look out of shape at 200 pounds. Thompson is going to school to learn how to fight a top fighter – no chance at all against Opetaia. I will be impressed if he can go over 10 rounds..
More evidence to what I said in the last thread about these two; How are they in the same weight class? Thompson is every bit as big, if not bigger than Opetaia, yet 6″ taller. I’ll be curious how much he weighs when the bell rings. His size advantage won’t help him much as Opetaia will take him to school. This will be a perfect example of how skills and experience are what wins fights, not physiques.
Silently, the cruiserweight division is getting crowded with great, talented fighters, so, when we look at the names in the rankings, it is easy to conclude that Thompson has been chosen as a very low-risk option for Opetaia’s first defense of his IBF cruiserweight title. After this fight, it could be nice to see Opetaia facing any of the other champions in a unification bout. My choice is Arsen Goulamirian.