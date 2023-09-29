Heavyweight Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) faces upset-minded Australian Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event on November 4 at the new Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. This will be the first boxing event at the venue, which opened earlier this month. Ajagba and Goodall fought as amateurs, with Goodall earning a decision in the semifinals of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on unbeaten KO artist Diego Torres (18-0, 17 KOs).

The undercard will feature the Top Rank debut of heavyweight prospect Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) against Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round fight as well as an all-undefeated junior lightweight showdown between Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) and William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs).

6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) will see action in a six-round battle against an opponent to be named.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Omar Rosario (11-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring in an eight-round tilt against Angel Rebollar (7-3, 3 KOs).

Unbeaten Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (18-0, 13 KOs) makes his third appearance of 2023 in an eight-round junior welterweight fight against Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-3, 20 KOs).

Former Team USA amateur standout Charlie Sheehy (7-0, 5 KOs) steps up against Jesus Vasquez (10-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round lightweight fight.

Undefeated middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs) will take on Isaiah Wise (11-2-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Reno-born lightweight Christian Avalos (0-1-2) will make a home region appearance in a four-rounder.