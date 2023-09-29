It is the blockbuster news bulletin that sports fans across the globe have been waiting to hear. WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will take on WBO/WBA/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) in an epic showdown to crown the division’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.
The biggest fight in world boxing will take place at the Kingdom Arena as part of this Riyadh Season and will be presented to fans around the world by The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.
Additional details, including the official fight date, will be announced later.
The fight will be promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank, K2 and Usyk17.
We’ve heard stuff like this before. I won’t believe it until they’re in the ring.
Good point. Appears as if the promoters and some critics are looking way past Fury getting through his overblown-hyperinflated “exhibition” with Ngannou like it never happened. Fury needs to fight Ngannou in an unscripted MMA fight after the boxing match to even up the odds. I bet that will never happen.
Was hoping for Fury vs Zhang first and maybe Usyk vs Wilder.
Would be hilarious is ngannou catches fury and takes him out.
Then Fury goes and beats usyk to win all the belts.
Exhibitions are really just glorified sparring matches tho so I don’t expect that scenario to actually happen.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they are scripted like pro wrestling.
I’ll believe it, when I see it.
The Troll Warren won’t allow Fury to be beaten-up by Usyk… Still don’t believe it will happen.
Well, this seems to be for real, and I bet the price for watching this fight will be out of proportion. Good for both guys because of the money they will get, and talking about the fight itself, I think Usyk will frustrate Fury for some rounds, but Fury’s fortitude and size advantages will take their toll on Usyk, and eventually he will be content to reach the final bell in a forgettable, boring fight.
Yep! Always thought this was a means to an end in making an undisputed champion…. but I do not think it will be fun to watch at all. Awkward and with very little action.
I agree. Sometimes fights need to happen due to making an undisputed champion and/or legacy. It does not mean that the fight will be an entertaining classic. Mayweather-Pac comes to mind. I am wrong on a lot of my predictions..but I was right on that one when I said the fight may not be all that entertaining. People were acting like it was going to be Ali-Frazier and it was more like Ali-Bugner! Fury -Usyk may very well be like that.
This is the fight that counts but it wouldn’t surprise me if some new pandemic or something like that pops up to stop it.
The devilry of everything.
Can’t see how Usyk will draw the longer straw in this fight though it will be very interesting to watch.