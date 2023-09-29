It is the blockbuster news bulletin that sports fans across the globe have been waiting to hear. WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will take on WBO/WBA/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) in an epic showdown to crown the division’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

The biggest fight in world boxing will take place at the Kingdom Arena as part of this Riyadh Season and will be presented to fans around the world by The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Additional details, including the official fight date, will be announced later.

The fight will be promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank, K2 and Usyk17.