By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale
Canelo Alvarez 167.4 vs. Jermell Charlo 167.4
(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles)
Jesus Ramos Jr 153.4 vs. Erickson Lubin 153.4
(WBA super welterweight eliminator)
Yordenis Ugas 147 vs. Mario Barrios 146.8
(WBC interim welterweight title)
Elijah Garcia 159.6 vs. Armando Resendiz 159.6
(WBA middleweight eliminator)
Frank Sanchez 241.6 vs. Scott Alexander 217.8
Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.3 vs. Isaac Rodrigues 183.2
Terrell Gausha 162.4 vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood 162.4
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, Showtime YouTube/Facebook pages