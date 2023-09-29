Canelo, Charlo make weight By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale Canelo Alvarez 167.4 vs. Jermell Charlo 167.4

(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles) Jesus Ramos Jr 153.4 vs. Erickson Lubin 153.4

(WBA super welterweight eliminator) Yordenis Ugas 147 vs. Mario Barrios 146.8

(WBC interim welterweight title) Elijah Garcia 159.6 vs. Armando Resendiz 159.6

(WBA middleweight eliminator) Frank Sanchez 241.6 vs. Scott Alexander 217.8

Oleksandr Gvozdyk 174.3 vs. Isaac Rodrigues 183.2

Terrell Gausha 162.4 vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood 162.4 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV, Showtime YouTube/Facebook pages Fury favored to defeat Usyk Fury-Usyk is signed (finally) Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

