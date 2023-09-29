As previously reported, contracts have been finalized for a heavyweight championship clash in Saudi Arabia between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The proposed date for the undisputed showdown is either December 23 or sometime in January. Of course, Fury’s first task is to navigate a fight with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Saudi Arabia.

SportsBetting.ag set odds for Fury vs. Usyk, initially making Fury a -280, but early action has come in on the underdog.

Fight Odds

Oleksandr Usyk +200

Tyson Fury -260

For the Fury-Ngannou bout, the Gypsy King is an enormous favorite.

Francis Ngannou +550

Tyson Fury -900

As we saw with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, the public is backing Ngannou, hoping the MMAer turned boxer can pull off a big upset that leads to a big payday.