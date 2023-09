Weights from Hamilton, Ontario Ryan Rozicki 197.1 vs. Alante Green 198.2

(NABF Cruiserweight title) John Michael Bianco 167.6 vs. Samuel Moses 167.6

Carolyn Redmond 127.9 vs. Jennifer Williams 126.6

Edwin Flores 160 vs. Antonio Napolitano 163.8

Jake Daoust 158.9 vs. Leonel Castanon 160

Fernando Bello 166.6 vs. Stephan Dronjak 167.8 Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Promoter: Daniel Otter(Three Lions Promotions)

