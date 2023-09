By Jeff Zimmerman

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum talks about the possibility of Shakur Stevenson going to PBC to fight Tank Davis, Terence Crawford moving up to face Canelo Alvarez, and the rumored demise of Showtime Boxing next year.

Arum stated, “I really am very, very sad. I understand that Showtime is changing its format and has little use for sports and so it will not do boxing. That’s what I understand. I know as much as you do about it, but that’s not good for boxing.”

_