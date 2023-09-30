September 29, 2023
Boxing News

King wants WBA to OK a foe for Green

Promoter Don King says the WBA is dragging its feet in sanctioning a fight for WBA Continental Americas middleweight champion Ian Green for November 4 at Casino Miami Jai Alai. King originally paired Green with Mark DeLuca (30-4, 18 KOs) but the WBA has not yet given the final go ahead for the title fight. If the WBA won’t greenlight DeLuca, King wants a rematch between Green and Alexander Castro (12-1, 10 KOs).

“Ian Green and Alexander Castro put on a great blistering performance fight and stole the show as the best fight of the night in June,” said Don King. “Bringing the fans excitedly cheering to their feet on several occasions. That is what the boxing fans want. So let’s return to glory again WBA President Mendoza and give the boxing fans what they want…a return match.”

