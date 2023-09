Dubois, Rodriguez make weight Caroline Dubois 134 vs. Magali Rodriguez 135

(IBO female lightweight title) Viddal Riley 199 vs. Nathan Quarless 199

Callum Simpson 167 vs. Jose de Jesus Macias 167

Jeamie TKV 259 vs. Igor Adiel Macedo 233 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: BOXXER

Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: BOXXER

TV: FITE+ (US), Sky Sports (UK)

