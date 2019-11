By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #12, IBF #12, WBO #13 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (19-0, 15 KOs) stopped former WBA cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan (24-8, 17 KOs) on Saturday at the Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia. Opetaia dropped Flanagan in round three and again in round seven and the corner of Flanagan retired their charge at the conclusion of round eight. Opetaia is a 2012 London Olympian. Televised on Foxtel throughout Australia.