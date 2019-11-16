November 15, 2019
Boxing Results

Fa, Ahio victorious in Salt Lake City

Unbeaten WBO #7 heavyweight Junior Fa (19-0, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 2004 Olympian Devin Vargas (21-6, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fa, who outweighed Vargas by 49 pounds, dropped the 37-year-old Vargas with a body shot in round five and again to the body in round eight. Vargas put in a good effort, but in the end Fa prevailed by scores of 100-88, 99-89, 97-91.

Unbeaten heavyweight Hemi Ahio (16-0, 11 KOs) scored a second round KO over Joshua Tufte (19-4, 9 KOs). Ahio dropped Tufte at the end of round one and two more times in round two. The carnage was halted at 1:10 of round two.

Welterweight Ivan Golub (18-1, 14 KOs) scored a tenth round KO over Janer Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KOs). Golub dramatically ended what had been an uneventful encounter with a sudden KO at 1:56 of the final stanza.

Light heavyweight Mike Guy (12-4-1, 5 KOs) outworked Dennis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin (22-7, 14 KOs) to win a split decision in a bloody bout in which both fighters were cut. Scores were 78-74, 77-75 Guy, 77-75 Douglin.

Palmetta stops Vega in Sloan, Iowa

