In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Joe George (10-0, 6 KOs) won a controversial ten round split decision over Marcos Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs). Scores were 96-94, 97-93 George, 97-94 Escudero. Escudero seemed to outwork George, but didn’t get the nod.

In a clash of unbeaten middleweight knockout artists, Amilcar Vidal Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs) impressively knocked out Zach Prieto (9-1, 7 KOs) in the first round. Vidal dropped Prieto twice before the bout was halted at 2:59.