WBO #15 super middleweight Stefan Haertel (19-1, 3 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against David Zegarra (34-4, 21 KOs) in a bout for the WBO intercontinental title. Zegarra didn’t seem the worse for wear, but his corner pulled him out after five rounds.

Unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (6-0, 2 KOs) got a fifth round TKO against Pedro Martinez (11-3, 5 KOs). Kadiru outboxed Martinez for four rounds and the 35-year-old Martinez didn’t come out for round five. Time was :03.

Rio bronze medalist and amateur world champion Mohammed Rabii (10-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Jesus Gurrola (27-15-3, 14 KOs) in a super welterweight clash. Scores were 79-74, 78-74, 79-73.