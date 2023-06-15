By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Cruiserweight Mateusz Masternak has withdrawn from facing IBF world champion Jai Opetaia. The fight was mandated by the IBF and purse bids were ordered only for Masternak’s team to withdraw from negotiations and cancel the purse bid process.

“What a waste of time,” said Opetaia. “He (Masternak) used to be a good fighter, now he’s a has-been. I would’ve retired him. If you don’t want the smoke, why waste the last few months talking shit?”

Opetaia’s manager Michael Francis was equally as scathing. “They’ve really done nothing but stall, duck and dive. They should be embarrassed. If they didn’t want to face Jai they could’ve told us months ago. They’re going to go a much softer route by facing Chris Billam-Smith and now we will negotiate with Boxxer Promotions about bringing Richard Riakporhe to Australia. That’s our intention and having an Aussie smash a Pom always goes down well here.

The IBF has ordered Opetaia face their next available contender, which is Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs) and both outfits will have until July 14 to organize a deal.

Francis continued: “Richard probably thinks all his Christmases have come at once by being gifted a world title shot but he’s about to find out that Jai Opetaia is a different animal.”