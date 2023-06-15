June 15, 2023
Ortiz-Stanionis undercard shaping up

The DAZN-streamed undercard has been finalized for the July 8 clash between undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) and WBA regular welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) taking place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

In the chief supporting role, unbeaten lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) will face Haskell “Hackman” Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Also on tap are WBA/WBC female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KO) against WBO ruler Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) in a ten round unification fight, and lightweight Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) against TBA.

Other Bouts:
Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris, Jr. (super welterweight)
Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio (cruiserweight)
Darius “DFG” Fulghum vs. Ricardo Medina (light heavyweight)

  • That’s a pretty good undercard, actually. A unification, a pretty good prospect and a former world champion trying to get it back together. The question is will the main event actually come off this time.

  • I will take a closer look at Schofield’s boxing skills.

    I pick Ortiz, Jr. to win by TKO/11.

