The DAZN-streamed undercard has been finalized for the July 8 clash between undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) and WBA regular welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) taking place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

In the chief supporting role, unbeaten lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) will face Haskell “Hackman” Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Also on tap are WBA/WBC female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KO) against WBO ruler Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) in a ten round unification fight, and lightweight Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) against TBA.

Other Bouts:

Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris, Jr. (super welterweight)

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio (cruiserweight)

Darius “DFG” Fulghum vs. Ricardo Medina (light heavyweight)