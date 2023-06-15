June 14, 2023
Boxing Results

Sanchez, Cardoso both win by KO

In a slugfest between heavy-handed bantamweights, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (19-2, 12 KOs) scored a brutal sixth round knockout over Franklin Gonzalez (25-3, 25 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Sanchez pressed the action, while Gonzalez showed good and boxing skills. Both happily exchanged bombs that landed with a resounding thud. Sanchez broke through with a knockdown in round four coming from a body shot. Sanchez dropped Gonzalez three more times with body shots in round six to end it. Time was 2:03.

Lightweight Jonhatan Cardoso (16-1, 15 KOs) destroyed previously unbeaten 19-year-old prodigy Oscar Alvarez Jr.(9-1, 7 KOs), who allegedly had 677 amateur fights. Cardoso was credited with a knockdown in round one when he drove the elongated 6’3 Alvarez into the ropes. Cardoso continued to batter and bust up Alvarez with dozens of clean shots and eventually got a referee’s stoppage at 1:56 of the third.

Unbeaten super featherweight Dominic Valle (6-0, 5 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage with one second remaining in the bout against Carlos Rosario (6-2, 3 KOs). Bout waved off at 2:59 of round six.

  • Paulie Malignaggi: “I doubt he even had 77 amateur fights”.

    His defense is… not there. It is absent. He makes Sebastian Fundora look like Sweet Pea.

    Reply

    • I think he turned pro too soon. He needed another 300-400 amateur fights to work on his defense.

      Reply
    • >