Welterweight champions Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford wrapped up their two-day press tour in New York City on Wednesday to promote their PPV clash for the undisputed title on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their press conference streamed live on two giant outdoor LED video displays on billboards overlooking Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.
Errol Spence: “I’m the biggest (fish). He’s not catching me with no damn fishing pole. He better come with a submarine. I’m the biggest shark. You ain’t catching Moby Dick with a fishing pole.”
Terence Crawford: “Fish fillet. I like to go fishing. Everyone knows that’s my hobby. They’ve all been caught before. Every last one of them. I got a big enough hook for Errol. We actually already caught him, and we’re reeling him in right now.”
Wonder how both Spence or Crawford would measure up to someone like Tommy Hearts back in the day. I believe Hearns would’ve KOd both of them IMHO.
This could possibly turn into a Tito Trinidad vs Bernard Hopkins type of fight. I can see Spence trying to walk down and stalk Crawford. Trying to impose his will on Crawford and failing. Crawford has better footwork and he switch from orthodox to southpaw, he will create more angles and time Spence coming in
This fight looks great in the paper but we will see in the ring I doubt they will trade punches toe to toe