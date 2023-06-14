Welterweight champions Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford wrapped up their two-day press tour in New York City on Wednesday to promote their PPV clash for the undisputed title on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their press conference streamed live on two giant outdoor LED video displays on billboards overlooking Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

Errol Spence: “I’m the biggest (fish). He’s not catching me with no damn fishing pole. He better come with a submarine. I’m the biggest shark. You ain’t catching Moby Dick with a fishing pole.”

Terence Crawford: “Fish fillet. I like to go fishing. Everyone knows that’s my hobby. They’ve all been caught before. Every last one of them. I got a big enough hook for Errol. We actually already caught him, and we’re reeling him in right now.”