November 30, 2021
Opetaia, Hardman, Browne in action Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a nationally televised promotion, IBF #3 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (20-0, 16 KOs), who will challenge IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Breidis for the IBF crown in March 2022, will clash with Daniel Russell (7-2-2, 4 KOs)  on Saturday at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Foxtel television network and Kayo Sports.

In other action, IBF #15 middleweight Issac Hardman (11-0, 9 KOs) will be in action against Adam Stowe (6-2-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds for the IBF Australasian and Australian title.

Also, former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-3, 25 KOs) returns to the ring after losing by knockout to rugby league football star Paul Gallen in April. Big Daddy will collide with Faiga Opelu (14-2-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds with the WBA Oceana title up for grabs.

Matchmaker Stuart Duncan, promoter Dean Lonergan.

