Less than three months after dominating the previously undefeated Gabriel Flores Jr., featherweight Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (23-2, 11 KOs) hopes to earn a world title shot. Lopez will face undefeated British contender Isaac “The Westgate Warrior” Lowe (21-0-3, 6 KOs) in a 12-round IBF title eliminator this Friday at York Hall in London.

Lopez-Lowe and supporting bouts will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

In other streaming action from London, former WBC flyweight world champion Charlie Edwards (16-1, 6 KOs) will make his second bantamweight appearance in an eight-rounder against Jacob Barreto (13-3, 5 KOs).