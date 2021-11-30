November 30, 2021
Boxing News

Lopez-Lowe clash Friday in IBF eliminator

Less than three months after dominating the previously undefeated Gabriel Flores Jr., featherweight Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (23-2, 11 KOs) hopes to earn a world title shot. Lopez will face undefeated British contender Isaac “The Westgate Warrior” Lowe (21-0-3, 6 KOs) in a 12-round IBF title eliminator this Friday at York Hall in London.

Lopez-Lowe and supporting bouts will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

In other streaming action from London, former WBC flyweight world champion Charlie Edwards (16-1, 6 KOs) will make his second bantamweight appearance in an eight-rounder against Jacob Barreto (13-3, 5 KOs).

Opetaia, Hardman, Browne in action Saturday
Zurdo-Gonzalez virtual press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >