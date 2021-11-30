November 30, 2021
Boxing News

Flanagan returns Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Two-time world cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan (25-8, 18 KOs) will be in action over ten rounds against unbeaten Floyd Mason (10-0, 7 KOs) at the Eatons Hotel, Eatons Hill, Queensland on Saturday with the Australian cruiserweight title up for grabs. Flanagan is coming off a bout in June when he captured the vacant national cruiserweight crown with a fifth round stoppage over Benjamin Kelleher. Mason is coming off a four round stoppage of Joseph Liga in July. Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.

