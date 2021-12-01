Former four-division world champion Erik “Terrible” Morales and Orlando “Siri” Salido will face off on December 17 at the Rodeo Arena in Mesquite, Texas, in a charity exhibition match. Part of the proceeds will be used to support amateur boxing and to continue carrying out boxing week, which aims to support women against domestic violence and children against bullying.

The promoter, Boxing Showcase, will present this exhibition bout as the framework for the second semi-final of the national tournament The Big Belt Championship. Tickets start at $30 and are already on sale.