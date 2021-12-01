November 30, 2021
Boxing News

Morales and Salido will clash in Dallas

Former four-division world champion Erik “Terrible” Morales and Orlando “Siri” Salido will face off on December 17 at the Rodeo Arena in Mesquite, Texas, in a charity exhibition match. Part of the proceeds will be used to support amateur boxing and to continue carrying out boxing week, which aims to support women against domestic violence and children against bullying.

The promoter, Boxing Showcase, will present this exhibition bout as the framework for the second semi-final of the national tournament The Big Belt Championship. Tickets start at $30 and are already on sale.

Haney-Diaz Fight Week is on
Flanagan returns Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >