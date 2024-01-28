Unbeaten featherweight Omar Cande Trinidad (15-0-1, 12 KOs) won by impressive eighth round TKO over Jose Perez (11-3-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. Trinidad scored a highlight reel knockdown in round seven and then put Perez down again in round eight to end it. Time was 1:07. The bout was for the WBC Continental Americas title.
I was there. Perez was doing great until he got caught. He also suffered a broken jaw. In attendance was super welterweight contender Brian Cadtano, who says he’ll be fighting in July.