Omar Trinidad still unbeaten Unbeaten featherweight Omar Cande Trinidad (15-0-1, 12 KOs) won by impressive eighth round TKO over Jose Perez (11-3-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. Trinidad scored a highlight reel knockdown in round seven and then put Perez down again in round eight to end it. Time was 1:07. The bout was for the WBC Continental Americas title. Collazo retains WBO minimum title Undercard Results from Phoenix, Arizona Like this: Like Loading...

