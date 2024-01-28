By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
It was Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua as Boricua WBO minimumweight world champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Reynaris Gutierrez (10-2, 2 KOs) on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. A crisp right by Collazo in the third round rocked Gutierrez. Collazo then dropped Gutierrez and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:37.
Best fight of the card so far, good finishing, combos for Oscar Collazo.
Gutierrez had no business being in a “title” fight.