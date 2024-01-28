By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In a slugfest, WBO #1, WBC #2 super middleweight Jaime Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO against John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-7, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Munguia dropped Ryder with a big right hand in round two. Munguia floored Ryder again in round four. Munguia dropped Ryder twice in round nine and Ryder’s corner threw in the towel.

In what was Munguia’s first fight under trainer Freddie Roach, Munguia pressed the fight early attacking behind the jab as the southpaw Ryder stalked. A straight right hand by Munguia floored Ryder in the second, Munguia was on the attack looking to finish him but Ryder survived. A crunching left hook to the body by Munguia in round three appeared to knockdown Ryder but the referee did not rule it a knockdown. Ryder was down again a second time in the closing seconds of the fourth from a Munguia one-two.

Coming out aggressive for the fifth, Munguia did not hold back as he had Ryder on the go, backing the Brit to the ropes and connecting with a hard right hand. Ryder had Munguia pinned up against the ropes in the early part of the sixth round, the Mexican bounced around kept his distance working off the jab. Munguia pressed in the seventh and boxed well behind the jab as he measured Ryder, backing him away with rangy punches. Going in to finish in the eighth, Munguia backed Ryder to the corner with big punches but Ryder held his own and connected some good shots stopping Munguia’s momentum in the process.

Munguia knocked down Ryder for the third time to start the ninth, then floored him a fourth time. Ryder’s corner had seen enough as they and the inspectors urged the referee to stop the fight 1:25 of the ninth round.