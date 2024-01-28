#1 rated Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) sent a message to the super middleweight division when he stopped John “The Gorilla” Ryder on Saturday night in Phoenix, a feat undisputed champion Canelo Alverez was unable to do.

“I’m really happy because I worked hard to get ready for this,” said Munguia. “I know a lot of people didn’t believe in me, and this is the result of hard work. We are ready for 168. You are correct; last time, I was just throwing punches like crazy, but this time, my timing was better. My timing was perfect. Ryder is a great fighter, and we are ready to keep on going. I’m motivated for the next fight, and it’s going to be better than this one, and it’s going to keep getting bigger. We want the best of the best at 168. We are going to be world champions. It would be a great fight amongst Mexicans, and if Canelo gives us the chance, it would be an honor to share the ring with him.”