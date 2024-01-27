By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Mexican Olympian Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (4-0, 2 KOs) won a four round unanimous decision over Miguel Ceballos (2-1, 2 KOs) of Peoria, Arizona. Cabrera scored a knockdown early in the opening round to get started. Later in the first, a huge uppercut by Cabrera rocked Ceballos as the referee stepped in for a standing 8 count to finish the round. In the second, Cabrera continued his attack on Ceballos, landing with clean shots but the local fighter continued to fight. Ceballos had some momentum in the third as Cabrera was limited with his punches, Ceballos appeared to had turn the tide outworking Cabrera but the Mexican Olympian finished the round strong. It was Ceballos that pressed in the fourth and final round, Cabrera was limited and appeared to be fighting conservatively as the two fighters engaged in a strong finish drawing the fans reaction and appreciation. The judges scored the bout 40-34, 39-35, and 39-35 as Cabrera wins decisively.

In the opening bout from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, bantamweight Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (3-0, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, California immediately disposed of Oakland, California’s William Davis (2–2-1, 1 KO). Canas wasted no time, a body shot followed by a hard left hook did it as the referee waved it off at 1:04.