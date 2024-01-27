In an all-German super middleweight clash, unbeaten Leon Bauer (20-0-1, 11 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Timo Rost (16-2-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at Motorworld in Cologne, Germany. Bauer dropped Rost in round three and after a further exchange, Rost took a knee on his own, suffering from a bad cut on his right eyelid. The bout was then waved off.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jose Larduet (12-0, 10 KOs) pounded on Yonny Molina (13-7-1, 8 KOs) for two rounds and Molina didn’t come out for round three.