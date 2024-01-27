January 27, 2024
Boxing Results

Bauer batters Rost, remains unbeaten

In an all-German super middleweight clash, unbeaten Leon Bauer (20-0-1, 11 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Timo Rost (16-2-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at Motorworld in Cologne, Germany. Bauer dropped Rost in round three and after a further exchange, Rost took a knee on his own, suffering from a bad cut on his right eyelid. The bout was then waved off.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jose Larduet (12-0, 10 KOs) pounded on Yonny Molina (13-7-1, 8 KOs) for two rounds and Molina didn’t come out for round three.

Results from Phoenix, Arizona
Crocker KOs Felix in five

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>