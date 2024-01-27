Unbeaten welterweight Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (19-0, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round KO against Jose Felix (40-7-1, 31 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The smaller Felix was deducted a point for a low blow in round three. Crocker, who missed weight by three pounds, dropped Felix with a body shot in round four. Crocker put Felix down again in round five with a left hook to end it. Time was 1:54.
Unbeaten cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) stopped Tommy McCarthy (20-6, 10 KOs) in the fourth round. Clarke dropped McCarthy, then got a stoppage with a series of right hands. Time was 1:28.
Unbeaten welterweight Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO against Williams Andres Herrera (15-3, 6 KOs). Donovan dropped Herrera twice in round seven and the referee waved it off soon after.
That was a big size difference ♂️
Essentially a junior middleweight vs a junior welter. No surprise here, but I was REALLY hoping Felix could get another one.
Some of the refereeing was poor. One fighter was clearly pushed down right in front of the ref. What does he do? He starts issuing an eight count!!! The training of boxing officials needs serious attention!!! Surely, there is an entrepreneur out there who can fill the void.
croc came in very over weight; acting like a jerk after the fight too,