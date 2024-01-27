Unbeaten welterweight Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (19-0, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round KO against Jose Felix (40-7-1, 31 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The smaller Felix was deducted a point for a low blow in round three. Crocker, who missed weight by three pounds, dropped Felix with a body shot in round four. Crocker put Felix down again in round five with a left hook to end it. Time was 1:54.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) stopped Tommy McCarthy (20-6, 10 KOs) in the fourth round. Clarke dropped McCarthy, then got a stoppage with a series of right hands. Time was 1:28.

Unbeaten welterweight Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO against Williams Andres Herrera (15-3, 6 KOs). Donovan dropped Herrera twice in round seven and the referee waved it off soon after.