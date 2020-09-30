

Ohara Davies (21-2, 16 KOs) says that Tyrone McKenna (21-1-1, 6 KOs) has never fought anybody like him ahead of tonight’s Golden Contract super lightweight final today at 3PM ET/Noon PT on ESPN+. “This will be the biggest win of my career and I’m going to grab this chance with both hands,” proclaimed Davis. “I’m not even thinking about it as a tournament anymore, I’m just treating it as a one-off must win fight against McKenna.

“People see me as a loudmouth that talks trash, and people seem to forget that I can fight and box. People get in the ring with me and think it will be a lot easier than it is. They think that all they have to do is get out of the way of my right hand, but then the right hand still hits you.

“You don’t realize until you get in the ring how good I am. That’s what McKenna will experience. It will be a hard night for him as he’s been in there with nobody like me.

“When I’m in the shape that I’m in now, I’m unbeatable and unstoppable. When I’m focused, there isn’t anyone in the world that can match me.”