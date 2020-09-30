Tuesday morning during the weekly WBC “Martes de Cafe” press conference, a purse bid was held for the final eliminator in the cruiserweight division between Thabiso Mchunu and Olanrewaju Durodola. The winner of the rights to promote this important match was Dibella Entertainment, who will have 90 days to carry out the obligations.

Mchunu is coming off an important win over the experienced Russian Denis Lebedev by a wide decision. Durodola comes from knocking out Abraham Tabul in three rounds. The winner will challenge current champion Ilunga Makabu.