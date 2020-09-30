Golden Boy has announced the undercard of Munguia vs. Johnson taking place on October 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and streamed live on DAZN. The event will be closed to the public and media.

In the co-main event, Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (22-0, 14 KOs) will face Alexis “Lex” Rocha (16-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBC International silver welterweight title. The night will also feature a twelve round world title bout as Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (17-1, 12 KOs) will defend his WBO light flyweight belt against Carlos Buitrago (32-4-1, 18 KOs).

In female action, flyweight contenders Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KO) and Sulem Urbina (12-0, 2 KOs) battle in an eight round WBC title eliminator.

Other Fights:

Super middleweight Bektemir “Bull” Melikuziev (5-0, 4 KOs) will continue his rapid rise against Alan Campa (17-5, 11 KOs) in a 10-round clash for the NABO title.

Lamont Roach Jr. (19-1-1, 7 KOs) will fight in a 10-round super featherweight fight. This will be Roach Jr’s first fight after challenging for the WBO junior lightweight world title in November 2019

Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (5-0, 4 KOs)will open the night in a six-round cruiserweight fight.

Opponents for Roach Jr. and Kalkreuth will be announced shortly.