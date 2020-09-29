WBO female junior lightweight world champion Ewa Brodnicka (19-0, 2 KOs) will make the sixth defense of her title in a 10-round showdown against mandatory challenger Mikaela Mayer (13-0, 5 KOs) on Halloween evening, Saturday, Oct. 31 from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Conference Center. Brodnicka-Mayer will serve as the chief support bout to WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue’s title defense against Jason “Mayhem” Moloney. ESPN+ will televise.

“After Mikaela’s last performance, I promised her a world title fight. She’s asked to fight the champions, and I am confident she will make a statement to the rest of the women in and around her weight class,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We’ve watched her progress since her pro debut, and she has turned into one of the premier fighters in female boxing. This WBO belt will be the first of many world titles for Mikaela.”