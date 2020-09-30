By Bob Caico

Frank Warren announced today that Queensbury Promotions has acquired the talent of Rick Glaser to be their international matchmaker. “I am honored to be working in association with and representing a Hall of Famer in Frank Warren, whose 45 years at the pinnacle of boxing worldwide speaks volumes of Frank’s success and longevity in boxing,” said Glaser.

This will be a four-man matchmaking unit tasked with propelling Queensbury’s roster of young British talent to new heights. Glaser will act as an international representative. “Rick will have an international eye that will help us scour the globe for talent,” said Warren.

Glaser is a Buffalo, NY Ring 44 boxing Hall of Famer and was named to the New York State Hall of Fame earlier this year. He has been in the professional boxing business close to 30 years serving in many capacities and working with the great promoters of the game. His business acumen and knowledge of the sport led to this deal. “I hope to do my fair share in expanding Frank Warren’s worldwide presence. Frank has made this really feel like a merger, and that shows the mutual admiration Frank and I have for each other’s abilities and accomplishments.”

Queensbury feels this is a crucial time for British boxing and adding Glaser’s worldwide knowledge together with the UK matchmaking team of Steve Furness, Errol Johnson and Neil Bowers will strengthen their brand.

“Frank knows what he wants in a top man, and I look forward to exceeding Frank’s high expectations.”

In recent years Rick has been working as an agent, broker, consultant and that work will continue, “I will be serving my clients worldwide as I have since 1991, as Glaserboxing.com evolves into the next decade with great enthusiasm and vigor, despite the Covid-19 setback we have all experienced this year.”