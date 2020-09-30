WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
September 30, 2020
Boxing News

Barrios-Karl added to Davis-Santa Cruz PPV

WBA super lightweight Mario Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-2, 12 KOs) on October 24th at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The fight will be on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz super featherweight and lightweight super championships and will be one of the most important fights of the event.

