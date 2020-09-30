Undefeated WBC strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 KOs) could defend his title for the thirteenth time, against compatriot Panya Pradabsri (34-1, 22 KOs) on November 27 in Thailand. Menayothin’s most recent fight took place in October last year, when he defended his crown against South African Simpiwe Konkco. Pradabsri is a current ABCO strawweight champion and has 16 consecutive victories.

Wanheng, who eclipsed Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 career record in August 2018, will look to get to 55-0. Of course, if he loses Floyd gets the record back.